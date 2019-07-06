Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Texas Rangers’ All-Star Mike Minor will skip his final start Sunday against Minnesota ahead of the break.

Minor, a first-time All-Star, already had been replaced on the American League roster by Cleveland’s Shane Bieber because Minor was slated to start Sunday. Minor will attend the game but not pitch, and the team wanted to give the left-hander more rest before the start of the second half.

Minor (8-4) is second in the AL with a 2.54 ERA and owns a league-leading two complete games. His 117 innings pitched are tied for third in the AL heading into Saturday’s games.

Texas announced Joe Palumbo will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and could make the start. The team is also considering the use of an opener in front of Palumbo to wrap up a three-game series with the Twins.

