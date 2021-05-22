“Dr. Pearl is one of the two best in the country for this procedure,” Young said, “so we’re very confident he will have a full recovery.”
Arihara has been on the 10-day injured list since May 9. and left-hander Hyeon-Jong Yang has taken his place in the Texas rotation. Arihara threw a bullpen on May 17 but felt discomfort in the middle finger of his right hand.
The diagnosis was made after an examination this week.
Texas signed Arihara to a $6.2 million, two-year contract as a free agent after six seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Japan’s Pacific League. He is 2-3 with a 6.59 ERA in seven starts for the Rangers.
