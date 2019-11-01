Kelley was 5-2 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in 50 games, with two stints on the injured list. The 35-year-old Kelley had a $2.5 million option with a $250,000 buyout.

Jones, who has a $3.75 million club option with a $1.25 million buyout, was acquired in July from the White Sox while recovering from right forearm surgery. He had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances in Chicago before going on the injury list in April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD