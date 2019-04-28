Texas Rangers (13-13, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (18-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (2-2, 6.51 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Mariners: Erik Swanson (2-2, 4.61 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Mariners are 9-5 against AL West teams. Seattle has hit 59 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Jay Bruce leads the club with nine, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

The Rangers are 3-9 in road games. The Texas pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.72, Lance Lynn leads the staff with a mark of 6.51. The Rangers won the last meeting 15-1. Mike Minor earned his third victory and Elvis Andrus went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Mike Leake took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and is slugging .554. Ryon Healy is 8-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .319. Nomar Mazara is 11-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rangers: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.