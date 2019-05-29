Texas Rangers (26-26, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-33, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Drew Smyly (1-3, 6.15 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Seattle and Texas will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 12-13 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .320 is fifth in the league. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .384.

The Rangers are 16-18 against the rest of their division. The Texas pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.11, Lance Lynn paces the staff with a mark of 4.66. The Rangers won the last meeting 11-4. Adrian Sampson secured his third victory and Ronald Guzman went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Marco Gonzales took his fifth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 hits and has 42 RBIs. Jay Bruce is 8-for-25 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 15 home runs and has 35 RBIs. Hunter Pence is 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .267 batting average, 6.64 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: day-to-day (leg), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.