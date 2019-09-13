Oakland Athletics (87-60, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (74-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.64 ERA) Rangers: Brock Burke (0-1, 3.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Texas and Oakland will play on Friday.

The Rangers are 32-36 against opponents from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Athletics are 36-28 against opponents from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.07. Mike Fiers leads the team with a 3.92 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .429. Nick Solak has 13 hits and is batting .394 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs home runs and is slugging .557. Marcus Semien is 18-for-41 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 8-2, .266 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Luis Barrera: (shoulder).

