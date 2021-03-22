Leclerc missed all but the first week of the 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that limited him to two outings. His latest setback occurred with the Rangers already planning to put Jonathan Hernandez on the 60-day injured list when the season starts. The right-hander was diagnosed during spring training with an elbow ligament sprain.
Hernandez led the Rangers with 27 appearances last season, going 5-1 with a 2.90 ERA. While the Rangers haven’t specified how long Hernandez will be out, president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has said the club planned to put him on the 60-day injiured list when the season starts.
Leclerc began the 2019 season as the closer before getting demoted after a rough first month. He had 14 saves in 2019 after recording 12 the previous season.
