Texas Rangers (25-26, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-32, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (2-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (5-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 12-12 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit 98 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 15, averaging one every 9.7 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 15-18 against division opponents. The Texas pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.11. Mike Minor leads the team with a 2.55 earned run average. The Mariners won the last meeting 6-2. Tommy Milone secured his first victory and Mallex Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Seattle. Lance Lynn took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 59 hits and is batting .278. Tim Beckham is 5-for-21 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 27 extra base hits and is batting .279. Rougned Odor is 8-for-35 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .252 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Rangers: 7-3, .279 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: day-to-day (hand), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: day-to-day (leg), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

