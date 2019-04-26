Texas Rangers (12-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (17-11, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Shelby Miller (1-1, 7.63 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 4.68 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 8-4 against the rest of their division. Seattle ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .262 batting average, Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with an average of .312.

The Rangers are 9-10 against division opponents. The Texas pitching staff owns a team ERA of 5.99, Lance Lynn leads the staff with a mark of 6.51. The Mariners won the last meeting 14-2. Marco Gonzales notched his fifth victory and Tim Beckham went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Taylor Hearn took his first loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and is slugging .597. Ryon Healy is 7-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .310. Joey Gallo is 14-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (quad).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 10-day IL (arm), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rougned Odor: 10-day IL (knee), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: day-to-day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.