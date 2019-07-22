Texas Rangers (50-49, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (40-62, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (6-6, 4.92 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (10-8, 4.48 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Mariners are 20-34 against AL West opponents. Seattle has hit 166 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 23, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Rangers are 22-27 against AL West Division opponents. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .382.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 107 hits and has 65 RBIs. Omar Narvaez is 13-for-33 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 104 hits and is batting .289. Danny Santana is 19-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .208 batting average, 6.73 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: day-to-day (undisclosed), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.