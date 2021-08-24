The Rangers have five players on the COVID IL, including Heim, who was a late scratch from Monday’s lineup. Infielders Charlie Culberson and Brock Holt, and right-handers Drew Anderson and Mike Foltynewicz were previously placed on the list.
Infielder Ryan Dorow and left-hander Hyeon-jong Yang were added as replacements from Round Rock. Center fielder Leody Taveras was recalled from Round Rock and batted leadoff against the Indians Tuesday. First baseman Curtis Terry was optioned to Triple-A.
“We’re continuing to take extreme precaution in terms of the health and safety protocols,” general manager Chris Young said. “The team is undergoing additional testing on a daily basis. We’ve required masks at the (ball) park, the hotel and the buses. We’re doing our best to prevent further spread or close contact.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports