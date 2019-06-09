Oakland Athletics (32-33, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (34-29, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (7-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Rangers: Drew Smyly (1-4, 7.93 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Adrian Sampson. Sampson pitched nine innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Oakland.

The Rangers are 19-19 against the rest of their division. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .333 is eighth in the MLB. Logan Forsythe leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Athletics are 15-18 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has hit 100 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Pence leads the Rangers with 41 RBIs and is batting .281. Nomar Mazara is 11-for-39 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .520. Marcus Semien is 14-for-45 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Willie Calhoun: 10-day IL (quad), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.