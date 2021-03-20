The 23-year-old Jung went 2 for 7 in 10 spring training games for Texas this year. He batted a combined .316 with 28 RBIs in 44 games at two minor league levels in 2019. The 2020 minor league season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
President of baseball operations Jon Daniels said Saturday the delayed start of the minor league season could limit the time Jung misses. The Triple-A season is tentatively set to start in early May, followed by the lower levels. Jung has never played above low Class A.
