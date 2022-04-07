Rangers put Richards, recovering LeClerc on injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers placed newly acquired right-hander Garrett Richards on the 10-day injured list Thursday, and put former closer Jose Leclerc on the 60-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery in his right elbow early last year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Those moves were part of Texas finalizing the 28-player roster for the start of its season Friday night in Toronto. The Rangers also selected the contracts of right-handed relievers Greg Holland and Matt Bush, and utility infielder Charlie Culberson from Triple-A Round Rock after all went to spring training on minor league deals.

Richards, who signed a deal at the start of spring training, is dealing with a blister on his right middle finger. The Rangers plan to use the veteran pitcher as a reliever, a role the former starter had for his final 22 appearances with the Boston Red Sox last season.

Holland is a three-time All-Star reliever who pitched the past two seasons for the Kansas City Royals. The 36-year-old Bush hadn’t pitched since the first week of last season because of right elbow inflammation when he was activated from the 60-day injured list before the finale last October and struck out one in a perfect sixth inning.

The Rangers acquired outfielder Jeferson Espinal from Arizona in exchange for infielder Yonny Hernandez.

Infielder Sherten Apostel was designated for assignment, while right-hander Spencer Patton and first baseman/outfielder Joe McCarthy were assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

