Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (left forearm strain) will pitch three innings on a rehab assignment this weekend, Servais said. ... RHP Justin Dunn (right shoulder inflammation) is throwing off a mound, but not ready for a rehab assignment. ... 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will begin working out with his teammates during pregame warmups as he recovers from surgery. The center fielder could return by the end of the season, Servais said. … 2B/LF Shed Long Jr. visited with a specialist in Birmingham, Alabama, regarding a stress reaction in his injured right shin.