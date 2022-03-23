“Players have the right to take a renewal, and Adolis has elected to do so this year,” Rangers president Jon Daniels said. “We’re looking forward to working with Adolis, and watching him continue to help the club and excite our fans.”
All 41 players on the Rangers’ big league roster are now under contract. That includes right-hander Jonathan Hernández, who last week was placed on the 60-day injured list. He is rehabbing from Tommy John ligament reconstruction surgery on his right elbow in April 2021.
