Burke made his big league debut with the Rangers last August when he threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He went 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in six starts after allowing at least six runs in each of his last three appearances.
Burke spent nearly two months on the injured list in the minor leagues early last season because of shoulder issues. General manager Jon Daniels said Burke has been through a series of treatments since the end of last season, including two injections
