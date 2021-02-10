Before that, Foltynewicz was 40-34 in 103 games for the Braves from 2016-19. His best season was his All-Star year in 2018, when he was 13-10 with a 2.85 ERA in 31 starts. He started four of Atlanta’s nine NL Division Series games in 2018-10.
He was a first-round pick in 2010 by the Houston Astros and made his big league debut with them in 2014. He was traded the following offseason to the Braves. He has a 44-42 record and 4.33 ERA in 118 starts and 20 relief appearances in his big league career.
