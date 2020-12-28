Culberson is a career .249 hitter with 23 homers in 427 games over eight seasons. He is versatile defensively, with experience at every position except catcher and center field.
The Rangers also announced minor league deals for outfielder Elier Hernandez, left-hander Sal Mendez and right-handers Tim Dillard, Jesus Linarez and Collin Wiles
