Rangers sign LHP Dallas Keuchel to minor league contract

SEATTLE — The Texas Rangers agreed to terms with former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract on Monday.
Keuchel was given his outright release by Arizona last week. The Rangers said Keuchel is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock later this week.
Over his 11-year career in the majors, Keuchel is 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA. He was the 2015 Cy Young winner after posting a 20-8 record with Houston.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports