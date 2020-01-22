The Rangers also Wednesday assigned left-hander Kyle Bird outright to Triple-A Nashville. He had been designated for assignment a week earlier, and will also go to spring training as a non-roster player.
A former starter, Nicasio has made at least at lest 45 appearances in each of the past five seasons. He has a 40-46 career record and 4.64 ERA in 362 games (82 starts) with Colorado (2011-14), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), Pittsburgh (2016-17), Philadelphia (2017, 2019), St. Louis (2017) and Seattle (2018).
