Yankees: DH Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a left quad strain. The move was retroactive to Friday. ... Manager Aaron Boone said LHP Zack Britton, rehabbing from elbow surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip, had some soreness after his one-inning simulated game Saturday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and that his planned rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Wednesday might get pushed back a couple of days. ... Former Rangers 2B Rougned Odor, who has missed 12 games with a left knee sprain, could return as early as Tuesday.