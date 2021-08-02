“I told a lot of the guys after the game, that’s kind of the vision you have for a winning ballclub,” Woodward said. “There was a calmness about our guys. We’ve been preaching this for three years now, so I don’t know if it’s after the (trade) deadline or if they just feel like, obviously, it’s a good unit, good group of guys. But we need to see that more often. And if we can do that every night, we give ourselves a chance.”