Texas Rangers (50-46, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (61-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (8-4, 2.73 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (11-4, 2.99 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Astros are 30-11 against the rest of their division. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .345 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .401.

The Rangers are 22-24 against division opponents. Texas has slugged .445 this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with a mark of .636.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 25 home runs and is batting .271. Yuli Gurriel is 16-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .497. Danny Santana has 15 hits and is batting .417 over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .244 batting average, 7.53 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

