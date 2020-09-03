The Astros are 13-7 against AL West teams. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the American League. Martin Maldonado leads the lineup with an OBP of .402.
The Rangers are 7-10 against AL West Division opponents. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the club with an OBP of .341.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with six home runs and has 29 RBIs.
Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 33 hits and is batting .284.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).
Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
