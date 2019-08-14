Arizona Diamondbacks (61-59, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.99 ERA) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-10, 7.06 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 24-33 against NL West opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .325.

The Diamondbacks have gone 22-31 against division opponents. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .325, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .375. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-3. Kevin Ginkel secured his first victory and Nick Ahmed went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Jeff Hoffman took his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 88 RBIs and is batting .300. Trevor Story is 15-for-42 with six doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 57 extra base hits and has 68 RBIs. Ahmed is 13-for-34 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .292 batting average, 7.52 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .291 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: (ankle), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.