BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.
The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last year.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
