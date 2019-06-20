Colorado Rockies (39-34, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-37, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (1-3, 7.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Diamondbacks are 11-21 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .456, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .569 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rockies are 15-12 against teams from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .339. The Rockies won the last meeting 6-4. Jon Gray secured his seventh victory and Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Zack Greinke registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is slugging .569. Carson Kelly is 7-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 93 hits and has 60 RBIs. Blackmon is 25-for-50 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 6-4, .340 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: day-to-day (hand).

