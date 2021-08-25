Blue Jays: OF George Springer (sprained left knee) is eligible to come off the injured list but likely won’t return until the weekend, Montoyo said. … INF Cavan Biggio has been diagnosed with a sprained left elbow after he was injured diving for a ball in a rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo last Friday. Biggio went on the injured list Aug. 3 because of tightness in his back. ... The Blue Jays activated RHP Joakim Soria (right middle finger) off the injured list and optioned RHP Connor Overton to Triple-A.