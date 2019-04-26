Chicago Cubs (12-11, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-11, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 4-5 on their home turf. Arizona has hit 38 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Walker leads the club with seven, averaging one every 12.1 at-bats.

The Cubs are 5-7 on the road. Chicago is slugging .435 as a unit. Willson Contreras leads the team with a slugging percentage of .652. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 35 hits and is batting .330. Walker is 20-for-42 with six doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .649. Kris Bryant is 8-for-33 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .274 batting average, 2.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.