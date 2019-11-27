Aguilar, who would have been eligible for arbitration, appeared in 37 games and batted .261 with four homers and 16 RBIs with the Rays after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers at last season’s trade deadline. He has a .256 average with 63 homers and 215 RBIs over six seasons with Cleveland, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay.
