Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia.
Cleavinger, obtained by Los Angeles from Philadelphia in a three-way trade that also involved the Rays in December 2020, made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. He was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over 4 1/3 innings.
The 28-year-old lefty is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 27 career games with the Phillies and Dodgers.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports