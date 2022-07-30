Rays acquire OF David Peralta in trade with D-backs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHOENIX — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks, adding a veteran left-handed bat for the playoff race. The Rays sent 19-year-old minor league catcher Christian Cerda to the Diamondbacks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 34-year-old Peralta has played his entire nine-year MLB career with the D-backs, where he won a Silver Slugger award in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019. His bat has slowed in recent seasons, but he’s still very good against right-handed pitching.

Peralta — a fan favorite in Arizona — has a .248 average, 12 homers and 41 RBIs this season.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said making the trade made sense for the organization, especially since Peralta is a free agent in a few months, but it was still a difficult moment.

“It was a tough conversation, it was emotional conversation,” Hazen said. “He brought energy, enthusiasm and he was a really good player for us.”

Peralta’s unique background endeared him to many baseball fans. He was a pitcher in the St. Louis Cardinals organization before injuries led to his release in 2009. He then played independent ball, and was signed by the D-backs as an outfielder in 2013 before making the big leagues in 2014.

Cerda is batting .315 in rookie-level ball.

