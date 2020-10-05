The 25-year-old Meadows worked out with the team through the weekend and has been facing live pitching. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash went with Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier and Manuel Margot in the outfield for the opener against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, leaving Meadows on the bench.
First baseman Nate Lowe was removed from Tampa Bay’s roster to make room for Meadows.
The Yankees made just one change from their wild-card round roster, removing third catcher Erik Kratz and adding right-hander Michael King.
New York is carrying 14 pitchers on its 28-man roster, while Tampa Bay went with 13 for the best-of-five series set to be played on five consecutive days.
