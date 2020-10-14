The answer is that, yeah, the Astros’ mistakes have now amounted to a 3-0 hole in the American League Championship Series. Or the answer is something like that, some blend of cliches to say playoff baseball rewards precision and punishes the careless. And these Rays don’t miss a chance with careless.

“Right now, they’re believing,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said of the Rays. “They’re believing that everything they do is going to turn out right, and it is turning out right.”

In a parallel world, where games are played on paper, the Astros entered Tuesday with a 2-0 series lead. They outhit the Rays in Game 1, nine to six, and got six solid innings from starter Framber Valdez. They outhit the Rays in Game 2, 10 to four, and got seven dominant innings from starter Lance McCullers Jr. Yet in reality, where the winner scores more and takes everything, the Astros lost each time.

Their rockets found fielders. Their mistakes, big or small, led directly to Rays runs. Tampa Bay seemed to make every play, flipping over walls, sliding in the dirt, stretching for throws to beat Houston by an inch. Then its bullpen nearly blew Game 2 before Alex Bregman punched the last out to the warning track at 98.4 mph.

So listen to the Astros after that loss, to the tenor of their answers as they backed toward the wall, and there was urgency with hints of patience. If they kept playing good baseball, they figured, the results would turn. That logic, they figured, was sound.

Here was shortstop Carlos Correa: “It’s not like we haven’t been here before. We’ve got to attack it like we did last year. We were able to come back and win three games in a row. I don’t think it’s impossible.”

Here was McCullers: “We have to play for our life.”

And here was Baker, their 71-year-old leader, describing the action and plan: “They got away two days in a row, but they can’t keep getting away.”

Then the Rays got away again.

“This is a steep mountain to climb, but it’s not impossible,” Baker said after the Game 3 loss, knowing only one team, the Boston Red Sox in 2004, has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. “We just got to tighten our belts, put our big boy pants on and come out fighting tomorrow.”

The night began with some short-lived redemption. After making a pair of errors in Game 2, the first of which let the Rays jump ahead for good, Altuve rocked a first-inning homer off Ryan Yarbrough. A noted high-ball hitter, Altuve took a cutter — a pitch whizzing at his eyes — and pulled it out to left.

Yarbrough, a soft-throwing left-hander, would dance into and away from trouble throughout five innings. More slick fielding propped him up.

“Seems like every time we hit a ball hard, they’re kind of standing there,” said Astros outfielder Michael Brantley. “It happens. This is baseball, it’s a tough game.”

Kevin Kiermaier finished the first with a leaping catch at the center field wall. Again, of course, Bregman found the wrong end of a gem. But he was far from alone Tuesday. With two on in the third, Correa hit a ball to right-center, a sinking liner, that looked bound for grass. Kiermaier, though, got a good jump and burst into the gap.

His diving catch left Correa empty-handed. Between innings, during an interview with TBS, Baker guessed Kiermaier had saved three runs in three innings. Baker called that the power of defense, a Rays’ superpower that has helped Baker’s team strand 31 runners through three games. Shortstop Willy Adames followed with a running throw to polish off the fifth. And soon came Altuve’s latest error, igniting the rally that snapped Houston in half.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” Baker said when asked if Altuve has the yips after finishing the regular season with no throwing errors. He quickly added that Altuve will definitely start at second in Game 4. “It’s tough to see this happen to such a great player and such a great guy, you know? I don’t know what it’s called. You can go in a defensive slump the same way you can go in an offensive slump. And then physical turns mental. We certainly got to get past this.”

They were the feared villains, a team of playoff stars, having zoomed through two rounds to spark another title run. But now they’re nine innings from elimination, with this sixth-inning sequence to thank: Altuve skipping a throw that, instead of starting a double play, wound up in the outfield; that error chasing starter Jose Urquidy, who’d worked five scoreless to keep a slim lead intact; his exit bringing in Enoli Paredes, their best reliever, to yield two singles, a sacrifice fly and two hit batters before Hunter Renfroe, a pinch-hitter, blooped a two-run double off Brooks Raley that made it 5-1. That was it.

Urquidy shut his eyes in the dugout when Joey Wendle slapped a two-run single to left against Paredes. Baker flapped his arms in frustration after Paredes plunked Adames with a fastball, just skimming a finger, to plate another run. Before that, when the Astros had not quite combusted, Kiermaier took an 0-2 fastball to the wrist and exited with a left hand contusion. X-rays were negative and Rays Manager Kevin Cash expects him to be fine.

Next Brantley lofted a homer that could only dent the damage. The Astros loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and were slowed when Renfroe made a sliding grab. They brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth and, again, nothing. Renfroe had already salted the wounds with a diving catch in the seventh. And once he did, Astros outfielder George Springer stopped at first, his brows angry, and chucked his helmet at the dirt. Tampa Bay twisted Houston into such frustration that an inanimate object had to pay.