Rays' Franco, Kiermaier back on injured list indefinitely

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have surgery Tuesday on his right wrist.
The Rays placed Franco and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list on Sunday.
Kiermaier, 32, is dealing with left hip inflammation. He will see a hip specialist in Tennessee after the All-Star break.
“KK’s going to be down for some time,” Cash said. “We need to let the hip calm down and let the expert give his recommendation. KK might have a decision to make at that point.”
Kiermaier is batting .228 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports