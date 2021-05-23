“I don’t know how or if we scratched, that’s definitely what it feels like,” Kiermaier added. “I keep telling people it just feels like a piece of sand on the inside of my eyelid. Every time I blink, just pressure, irritation, a scratching feeling.”
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier was not scheduled to start in Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays but was available off the bench.
Kiermaier felt slight improvement Sunday.
“Still feel a little bit of a scratch or irritation, whatever we’ve got going on in there,” he said.
Kiermaier has a history of offbeat injuries, including hurting his hand during a base-running slide and injuring a wrist while attempting a diving catch.
“It’s just one of those weird things,” he said. “Seems like this stuff could only happen to me. Got to get through it and roll with the punches. I’ll be fine. I assume I’ll be 100% whenever my eye chooses to cooperate, but we’re kind of waiting for that moment.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports