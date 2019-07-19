Chicago White Sox (42-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-43, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-8, 5.97 ERA) Rays: Brendan McKay (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 26-22 in home games. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .377.

The White Sox are 17-31 on the road. Chicago is hitting a collective .256 this season, led by James McCann with an average of .304.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 16 home runs and is slugging .523. Travis d’Arnaud is 11-for-28 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 103 hits and has 68 RBIs. Jose Rondon is 4-for-9 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

White Sox: 1-9, .251 batting average, 6.61 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.