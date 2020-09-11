BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.
The Rays are 21-11 against teams from the AL East. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .328 is fourth in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .423.
The Red Sox are 10-21 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .310.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 29 RBIs and is batting .252.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and has 31 RBIs.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
