Rays MLB-high 16 players on injured list after Fleming hurt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, — The Tampa Bay Rays’ injured list increased to a major league-high 16 when left-hander Josh Fleming was placed on the IL with right oblique tightness on Tuesday.
Shortstop Wander Franco had surgery Tuesday for a fractured right hamate bone ad is expected to be sidelined five for to eight weeks. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the team received a report the procedure was “pretty clean.”
Injured players also include center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who is to see a specialist about his ailing left hip after the All-Star break. Catcher Mike Zunino is out indefinitely with a left shoulder injury.
Second baseman Brandon Lowe, sidelined since May 16 with a lower-back injury, was in the lineup for the first of three scheduled games with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. He the will be re-evaluated.
Tampa Bay entered Tuesday holding the second AL wild-card spot.
___
