The 26-year-old left-hander underwent shoulder surgery in 2020 and missed the entire season.
The Rays also optioned right-hander Calvin Faucher, infielder Jonathan Aranda, catcher René Pinto and catcher/infielder Ford Proctor to the minors.
Five others — left-handed pitcher Zack Erwin, as well as right-handers Adrian De Horta, David Hess, David McKay and Aaron Slegers — were reassigned to minor camp, trimming the spring roster to 42 active players.
