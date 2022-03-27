PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Two-way prospect Brendan McKay was among five players the Tampa Bay Rays optioned to the minor leagues on Sunday.

A rookie who hasn’t played in the majors since 2019 because of injuries, McKay was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 June amateur draft. He made one start at designated hitter and went 2-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 13 pitching apperances (11 starts) with the Rays two years ago.