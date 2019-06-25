Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg greets people before a press conference at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sternberg spoke about exploring the prospect of playing some future home games in Montreal. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP) (Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The principal owner of the Rays says it’s unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

Stu Sternberg said at a news conference Tuesday he would be “hard-pressed” for the team to stay exclusively in Tampa or St. Petersburg. He believes “strongly in the sister-city concept” with Montreal and is “asking for open minds.”

Tampa Bay is averaging less than 15,000 fans a game. Commissioner Rob Manfred says the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.”

An agreement between the Rays and St. Petersburg for Tropicana Field runs through 2027. St. Petersburg’s mayor has shot down the two-city possibility.

The Expos left Montreal after the 2004 season and became the Washington Nationals.

