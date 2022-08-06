Rays pitching coach injured on walk to mound visit

DETROIT — The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too.
The 44-year-old Snyder had to return to the dugout, and manager Kevin Cash went out to speak with McClanahan instead.
“He pulled a calf muscle — pulled it, strained it, popped it — we haven’t gotten the final injury report yet,” Cash said. “I had to step up.”
McClanahan, who started the All-Star Game for the American League, allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 2.24. He’s holding down a rotation that’s without Tyler Glasnow, Shane Baz, Yonny Chirinos, Josh Fleming and Brendan McKay due to injury.
Snyder, a 6-foot-8 former major league pitcher, has been the Rays’ pitching coach since 2018.
Tampa Bay dropped to 57-50 and are one game ahead of Baltimore for the final AL wild card.
