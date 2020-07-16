Meadows had not been seen at Tropicana Field since working out with the Rays on July 3, the first day of summer camp.
The 25-year-old is the second Tampa Bay player known to test positive for the coronavirus. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow joined the team Tuesday after missing 11 days of summer camp.
