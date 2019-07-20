ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed opener Ryne Stanek on the 10-day injured list with a sore right hip and optioned two-way player Brendan McKay to Triple-A Durham in a series of moves to help a taxed bullpen.

Reliever Chaz Roe, out since July 9 with a right flexor strain, was reinstated from the 10-day IL on Saturday and right-hander Hunter Wood was recalled from Durham.

Stanek has made 27 of his 41 appearances as an opener this season

McKay lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his fourth start Friday night in a 9-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, allowing six runs — five earned — and nine hits as his ERA doubled from 1.69 to 3.72. He had given up three runs over 16 innings in the first three outings.

Tampa Bay has dropped behind Cleveland and Oakland for the two AL wild-card spots. The Rays held an eight-game lead over the third-place team in the wild-card race at the start of play June 11 but lost for the 20th time in 35 games Friday.

