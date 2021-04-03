Sherriff made his season debut Friday night, giving up two hits while getting one out in a 6-4 win over Miami. The Rays made the move with Sherriff before Saturday night’s game against the Marlins.
Sherriff pitched 10 games for the Rays last season, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He pitched two hitless innings in the World Series.
The Rays selected catcher Joseph Odom to take Sherriff’s roster spot.
Sherriff pitched for St. Louis in 2017-18 and then missed a full season after having Tommy John surgery.
