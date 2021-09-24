With one out, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle.
The 20-year-old Franco’s on-base stretch is the second-longest in major league history by a player under 21. Frank Robinson set the record with a 43-game string in 1956.
Franco started at shortstop in a minor league game Thursday with Triple-A Durham.
Infielder Taylor Walls was optioned to Durham.
