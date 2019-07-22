Boston Red Sox (54-46, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-45, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.35 ERA) Rays: Jalen Beeks (5-0, 2.78 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Boston.

The Rays are 23-21 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 11.

The Red Sox have gone 23-22 against division opponents. The Boston offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the team with a a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 36 extra base hits and is batting .293. Travis d’Arnaud is 6-for-22 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 75 RBIs and is batting .323. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays Injuries: Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-day IL (thumb), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Christian Arroyo: 60-day IL (forearm).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Chavis: day-to-day (back spasms).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.