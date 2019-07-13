Tampa Bay Rays (53-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-63, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (10-2, 2.32 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (7-4, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays will square off in a doubleheader Saturday.

The Orioles are 13-27 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has hit 109 home runs as a team this season. Nunez leads the club with 21, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Rays are 20-17 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay has slugged .427 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a .505 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 16-4. Chirinos earned his eighth victory and Lowe went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Bundy registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .508. Sisco is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Kiermaier leads the Rays with 43 RBIs and is batting .257. Avisail Garcia is 9-for-35 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.