The Rays went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Tampa Bay hit .238 as a team last season while averaging 7.8 hits per game.
The Yankees went 23-17 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 7.9 hits per game last season, batting .247 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Brett Phillips: (hamstring), Kevin Kiermaier: (left quad), Ji-Man Choi: (knee).
Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Aaron Judge: (side), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.